Robinson College Professor David Bruce Retires With a Ballad for His Many Friends and Students

David Bruce, who is retiring after more than 33 years in the Georgia University System, received a heartfelt farewell from colleagues and students Dec. 5 during a luncheon held at the Rialto Center of the Arts downtown.

Daniel C. Bello, director of the Institute of International Business at the Robinson College of Business, traced Dr. Bruce’s career which witnessed Atlanta’s growth as a global business center since the mid 1980s when he assumed the position as director of the state university system’s International Business Council.

In 1991 he became the academic director of the Regents’ Global Center established by the university system where he promoted the internationalization of its 34 institutions of higher education and witnessed the growth of foreign direct investment into the state, the increasing presence of global Fortune 500 companies, the development of the state’s ethnic communities and encouraged programs be to improve the quality of workforce training.

Following a four-year stint at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he was in charge of international program development at the Ivan Allen College, he moved to Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business where he taught from 1999 until his recent retirement at the Institute of International Business.

Dr. Bello read from several student reviews praising Dr. Bruce as a teacher and scholar though one mentioned that he didn’t always understand his jokes, only because he wasn’t familiar enough with his professor’s wide grasp of international political and economic affairs

A Latin American expert, who as a Fulbright scholar conducted field research throughout Central and South America on the regional impact of the U.N. Economic Commission for Latin America, he also lectured throughout the region on behalf of the U.S. Information Agency and conducted executive education courses in Asia and Europe.

In addition to Georgia State and the Georgia Tech, he taught at the Caucasus Business School in Tbilisi, the Republic of Georgia; the Monterey Institute of International Studies, the University of San Francisco, Olivet College and the University of Michigan.

Besides his academic achievements, he remained involved in Georgia’s institutions promoting he state’s international business and cultural ties having served as chairman of the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, president of the Georgia committee of the Partners of the Americas, which coordinates Georgia’s relations with its Brazilian sister state, Pernambuco.

He was an active member of the Global Commerce Council of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and the U.S. Commerce Department’s District Export Council. Argentina honored him as a Knight of the Order of May.

His fellow faculty members including Karen Loch, Pedro Carrillo, Evaristo Fernando Doria, and Jacobus Boers, reminisced about their shared experiences and underscored their respect for Dr. Bruce and the strength of their friendships. Professors Bruce, Carrillo and Doria have been widely known as the “three amigos.”

George Greenidge Jr., a PhD candidate, was equally grateful for Dr. Bruce’s presence at the college and for the advice that he received from him.

Before the gathering ended, Dr. Bruce fetched a guitar, which he said he had acquired in Chile from its maker who had used 100-year-old wood to create it, and sang the lyrics he personally wrote to “Route 66” as an invitation for the attendees to visit him in California once he has settled in Monterrey.