Scholarship Applications for Liberian Students Due July 10 

Students of Liberian descent are encouraged to apply by July 10 for five scholarships of between $500 and $1,000 in fields ranging from STEM to athletics.

The scholarships are awarded by the University Consortium for Liberia, a group formed in 2015 in large part thanks to the West African nation’s honorary consulate in Atlanta.

The awards are open to any Liberian citizens or diaspora members with placement at any U.S. university, but preference is given to the consortium’s “institutional partners” in Georgia and Alabama.

Available scholarships include:

2 academic scholarship in Science Technology Engineering or Math (STEM)



1 academic scholarship in Athletics



1 academic scholarship in Liberal Arts



1 General Studies



The consortium hopes to eventually offer a 10-day experiential learning scholarship that is to require service learning or study-abroad components, capped off by a 400-500-word essay recounting the experience.

Students can be pursuing any field in any level of college — undergraduate, graduate or Ph.D. — but they must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and provide two letters of recommendation.

The application form and more information can be found here.

Consortium partners include: