SK Innovation Donation to Net $120K for Jackson County Schools 

SK Innovation, a South Korean battery manufacturer, committed to donating $60,000 to improve career preparedness in Jackson County schools, the first act of engagement in a community where it will invest an estimated $1.67 billion.

The donation is to go to the Empower College and Career Center, a charter high school focused on vocational skills, which is set to open in 2021.

It will be met by a matching fund set up by the Jackson County Development Authority, which will provide $60,000 toward STEAM education programs for the city of Commerce’s school system.

The memorandum of understanding was signed Friday, Jan. 4, at the State Capitol during a ceremony attended by outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal as well as Governor-elect Brian Kemp.

Both men visited SK recently to express Georgia’s continued commitment to the Korean auto supplier’s success, no matter who sits in the governor’s office.

“We selected Georgia for SK Innovations’ new battery plant because we were impressed by the state’s spirit of innovation and passion for business development. I am convinced that our partnership in the state will contribute to and support the growing global demand for electric vehicles,” Jun Kim, CEO of SK Innovation, said in a release.

The phased investment is set to create an estimated 2,000 jobs over time; if it comes to fruition, the deal would be the largest single foreign investment by capital and jobs in the state’s history.

