Solidarity Selfies: Send in Photos to Show Atlanta Support for Notre Dame Cathedral

Global Atlanta is asking local friends of France to send in selfies at Notre Dame or their best photos of the famed cathedral to show our community’s solidarity with the French people at this time of collective cultural shock and loss.

Atlanta and France have a long history of being connected through art, architecture, faith and business, and the fire that tour through the cathedral’s ceiling and collapsed its spire ripped at the hearts of millions around the world and thousands of locals who have made memories visiting the Paris landmark.

In partnership with our friends at the Alliance Française d’Atlanta, we aim for this page to be an Atlanta touchpoint that could turn into an avenue for fundraising and support as France works out its plans for restoration from the devastating fire over the next five years and beyond.

How to add your photo: Post a new pic or tag an existing one on Twitter or Facebook tagging @GlobalAtlanta, or email the photo to us in an attachment directly to twilliams@globalatlanta.com. Please include your name, home city and the year that the photo was taken. Or if you’d prefer, you can send to communications@afatl.com.

See the full gallery of staff- and reader-submitted photos below: