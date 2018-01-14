Southeast Korea Chamber Elects Whitcomb President and Will Host Annual Dinner Jan. 25

James Whitcomb, executive director, middle market banking and specialized multinational industries, JP Morgan Chase & Co. has accepted to serve as president of the Southeast U.S. Korean Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Whitcomb was approved by the chamber’s board of directors at its annual meeting held at Mando America in Hogansville on Jan. 10.

Sujin Kim, an attorney with Maynard, Cooper, Gale, and Arndt Siepmann, executive director, Auburn Industrial Development are to serve as vice presidents. Jane Fryer, executive director of the Meriwether County Development Authority and Velinda Walton, the authority’s administrative assistant, are to serve as past president and secretary respectively.

Also on the board are Andy Kim, chairman, Corman Global Co.; Andrew Hardin, market president, BBVA Compass Bank; Jae Kim, Aprio; Charles Stallworth, senior project manager, Georgia Power; Dr. Steve Daniel, executive director, Georgia Quickstart Training; Raj Shah, president, Universal VAT Services, June Lee, partner, Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough; Yoonie Kim, project manager, Georgia Department of Economic Development; Phil Bolton, publisher, Global Atlanta news service;

Gilbert Valdez, senior project manager, Jones Lang Lasalle Inc.; Sean McMillan, director, economic development, University of Georgia; Maggie Laton, regional representative, Georgia Department of Economic Development; Steve Hahn, CEO, Georgia Dental Implant Center; Page Estes, president, LaGrange Troup County Chamber of Commerce; Leah Song, vice president, Wells Fargo Banking Group; Kevin Kinsey, purchasing director, Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia and YK (Jeffrey) Kim, president, Mando America.

The chamber is to host its annual dinner on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Kia Training Center, 900 Gabbettville Road, West Point, during which Donald Ratajczak, Ph.D. and consulting economist, and Gregory Miller, chief economist and senior vice president, Sun Trust Banks Inc., are to be the speakers.

Young-Jun Kim, the newly arrived consul general for the Southeast, also is to be introduced.

Tickets for the event that begins at 6 p.m. cost $75 for chamber members and $100 for non-members.

To register, click here.