Still Time to See Atlanta Airport’s Global ‘Winter Wonderland’

Traveling through the airport on your way back from Christmas festivities overseas? There’s still time to see Hartsfield-Jackson’s Winter Wonderland on display in the International Terminal atrium through Jan. 2.

Each year, the airport’s international affairs team asks consulates to help decorate the traditional trees with ornaments, flags and other artifacts representing their countries.

This year, as in years past, 12 nations participated, prompting some travelers and (and the airport’s social media accounts) to make a game out of trying to identify countries by the less-than-explicit ornamentation on their trees.

If you’d like to try your hand, click through the slideshow below, and find the participating countries listed beneath it.

This year’s participating countries: