Swedish Chamber Selects New Board Members, Hosts Online Networking

Toward the end of March, the Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia named three new members to its board of directors, growing its leadership at a time of uncertainty.

The chamber has continued hosting virtual networking sessions and encouraging interactions via LinkedIn during the coronavirus pandemic, just after postponing a spring innovation series highlighting Swedish companies like Sinch with a presence in the state.

The new board members include Barkley Richey, senior director of business development at construction giant Skanska and Jawed Laxmidhar, a Sweden native who serves as a director of global business development at EPAM Systems, a software development and design firm; and Gerhard Friedrich Schneiders, senior principal for assurance and tax services at Rödl & Partner, who replaces Nico Swart on the board and will serve as treasurer.

SACC-Georgia Executive Director Ida Pond said in an email to members that the chamber looks forward to these professionals’ “fresh leadership, perspective, and valuable insight as we continue our commitment to our members.”

The chamber has a tentative slate of in-person events scheduled for the summer and fall if social distancing guidelines are relaxed. Still on so far are the June 3-4 Swedish-American Chamber of Commerce national executive forum in Washington and the June 9 Sweden Day celebration, as well as the Dutch-Swedish golf tournament penciled in for Oct. 6 and the Lucia Gala scheduled for Dec. 12.

To learn more about the chamber and the new board members, visit its website here. To join as an individual or corporate member, click here.

Join the next networking webinar April 22 at 12 p.m. here.