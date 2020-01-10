    • Syrup and Ships: Brazil, Canada Trade Leads Show Demand for Georgia-Made Products

    January 10, 2020 | Staff

    Brazil and Canada are two of the larger markets where Georgia has trade representation.

    The Georgia Department of Economic Development has released new trade leads showing demand for Georgia products in Brazil and Canada, both major export markets where the state has representatives helping local companies make sales inroads.

    The Brazilian leads focus on food products: olive oil, microwave popcorn, bubble gum, maple and other syrups and vegetable milk, while Canadian requests focus more on industrial goods and services: shipbuilding and repairs, as well as injection molding capabilities.

    The department’s notice made clear the leads have deadlines but didn’t provide dates.

    Interested suppliers should contact Brandon Ona at bona@georgia.org for more information.

    Global Atlanta

    For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

    The world is here.

    Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

    By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

    Review Our Privacy Policy