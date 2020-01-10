Syrup and Ships: Brazil, Canada Trade Leads Show Demand for Georgia-Made Products

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has released new trade leads showing demand for Georgia products in Brazil and Canada, both major export markets where the state has representatives helping local companies make sales inroads.

The Brazilian leads focus on food products: olive oil, microwave popcorn, bubble gum, maple and other syrups and vegetable milk, while Canadian requests focus more on industrial goods and services: shipbuilding and repairs, as well as injection molding capabilities.

The department’s notice made clear the leads have deadlines but didn’t provide dates.

Interested suppliers should contact Brandon Ona at bona@georgia.org for more information.