Teaching the Teachers: Georgia State CIBER Hosts Workshop on International Business Instruction 

More than 100 educators focused on university instruction in international business convened in Atlanta in June hoping to hone their methods for preparing students for a changing global economy.

Fittingly for its subject matter, the annual International Business Pedagogy Workshop at the Georgia State University Robinson College of Business attracted faculty from nine countries, as well as a total of 52 institutions also touching 26 American states.

Housed in the Robinson College the GSU Center for International Business Education and Research, or CIBER, put on the event, which has become a staple in its programming over multiple years of refinement.

This year’s took on a special significance, given that the GSU CIBER’s U.S. Department of Education funding was renewed last year in part for its leadership in advancing international business instruction among so-called Minority-Serving Institutions.

GSU CIBER leads an eight-member consortium of MSIs, and a substantial portion of its four-year grant request was aimed at capitalizing on Georgia State’s unique role as a diverse, urban institution that can play a role in getting underserved communities engaged in the global economy at an earlier age.

Thematic workshops at the Robinson College Buckhead Center focused on five core areas of international business instruction: finance, management, marketing, international entrepreneurship and introduction to international business.

Leading professors were called upon to share their tools, practices and insights, including on topics like how the digitization of industry is affecting teaching methods. Monetary prizes were offered for three winners of a poster contest where professors used visual displays used to communicate key teaching concepts.

But the educational sessions were reinforced by real-world insight from keynote speakers including former Coca-Cola International President Ahmet Bozer and Seda Pazarbasi, managing director of Strategic Marketing Research, Analytics and Digital Optimization at the American Cancer Society.

The feedback was largely positive, according to a report issued by CIBER, with 96 percent of participants offering a rate of “high satisfaction.”

Perhaps more impactful were the specific reviews, coming from attendees old and new: “Comprehensive, convivial and high caliber. A great opportunity to reflect on your teaching and learn and share knowledge with peers. Thank you for putting together such a rich professional development event!”

That was how Arif Zaman of London’s Bloomsbury Institute described the sessions. Others praised the networking aspect as much as the programming.

GSU CIBER is already making plans for next year’s professional development event.

Editor’s Note: Georgia State University’s CIBER is an annual sponsor of Global Atlanta and cooperates with the publication on research including a survey of global exporters throughout the state.