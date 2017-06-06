Southeast U.S. Alliance With Canadian Provinces Turns 10

In November 2007, the alliance among the six Southeast U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces, now known as SEUS-CP Alliance, seemed like a nice excuse for government officials to get to know each other better with the long-shot that commercial ties might follow.

The idea was hatched in the office of then U.S. ambassador to Canada in Ottawa during a meeting attended by then Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue; the U.S. ambassador at the time, David Wilkins; Craig Lesser, Georgia’s commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development; Brian Oak, the consul general of Canada based in Atlanta and Chris Young, the governor’s chief of protocol.

The alliance was signed in Montreal with Mr. Perdue representing the Southeastern states and Jean Charest, Quebec’s premier at the time, representing the Canadian provinces.

Ten years later in Toronto, the most recent meeting of the SEUS-CP Alliance, which concluded on Tuesday, exceeded the expectations of a decade ago, Mr. Lesser told Global Atlanta in a telephone interview during which he praised the conference’s organization by Ontario’s government.

He underscored the 450 business meetings between U.S. and Canadian companies scheduled during the June 4-6 conference, which was promoted as a venue for promoting trade and investment opportunities through fair and free trade as well as “creating a welcoming and competitive environment to encourage innovation in a fast-changing economy.”

Instead of sputtering out due to a lack of commercial interest, the alliance has held meetings every year since its founding in Montreal, alternating between cities in the U.S. and Canada.

And in addition to the business prospects stoked the past few days at this most recent conference, it provided an opportunity for a reunion of sorts.

Mr. Perdue attended no longer as a private businessman or governor of a state, but as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has as its official mission to “provide economic opportunity through innovation, helping rural America to thrive; to promote agriculture production that better nourishes Americans while also helping feed others throughout the world; and to preserve our Nation’s natural resources through conservation, restored forests, improved watersheds, and healthy private working lands.”

Mr. Charest, who has returned to practicing law after his 2012 political defeat, also attended as did Mr. Lesser, who now is the managing partner of a consulting firm, and served as the moderator of a discussion among the three of them, which served as a highlight of the gathering.

“We talked about the four essential pillars that are so important to this relationship,” he said. “You know these very well: business, government, education and culture.”

While the conference provided the U.S. governors the opportunity to meet and get to know their Canadian counterparts and the business meetings took care of the commercial side, he said that the discussion didn’t abandon the importance of forming educational and cultural ties.

Of particular interest, and quite unexpectedly, he added that the discussion focused on economic initiatives that could benefit rural areas in the Southeast based on developments in Newfoundland and New Brunswick.

“It’s this kind of sharing of ideas and the relationships among the leaders that can be beneficial and lead to growth,” he said.

The arrival on Monday of Canadian Ambassador David McNaughton, who will be hosted by the World Affairs Council of Atlanta for a discussion on NAFTA modernization and Canada’s trade ties with the U.S, should further encourage a strengthening of ties between Georgia and its largest trading partner.

To register for the reception with Mr. McNaughton, click here.