The ‘Women Series’ to Celebrate Its 5th Anniversary With a Party That’s Already Sold Out

For Rose Catherin, it began at the board meetings where often she’d look around and see only men.

As a long-standing member of the board of the French American Chamber of Commerce Atlanta-Southeast, she was determined to discover a way to galvanize the professional women with whom she was engaged through her work and through her friendships into a new organization.

That organization — “The Women’s Series” — is to celebrate its 5th anniversary on April 30. Its success has been such that the event already is sold out.

Although she was and has remained its catalyst, Ms. Catherin is quick to call the venture “a collaboration.”

“Its a collaborative initiative,” she insists, “of the Belgian, French, Netherlands and German American chambers of commerce as well as the British American Business Council and the Japan America Society of Georgia.

While her initial support came from a cluster of francophone women friends — yes, including those that didn’t show up for the French chamber’s events — she quickly learned that similar women’s groups already existed.

For instance, one of the first events included female members of the conexx: American Israel Business Connector, the rebranding of the American-Israel Chamber of Commerce-Southeast Region, an active group that was founded in 1992.

conexx pulled out of the relationship because it didn’t want the “Women’s Series” to interfere with its outreach and programs for female members. The initial ties with the “Women in Bio” organization also didn’t work out for essentially the same reason.

No matter, Ms. Catherin pressed on making permanent alliances with the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce of the Southeastern United States, the Belgian American Chamber of the South and the German American Chamber of the Southern United States. Soon enough the group was joined by the British American Business Council and the Japan America Society of Georgia.

Even with the support of women already active in these organizations, she admits that their quarterly events can be somewhat panic inducing. “Sometimes we freak out,” she admits in preparing for a program with only 20 acceptances until the last minute when they finally are able to attract 60 or so attendees.

While 60 seems to have settled as a regular number, the range has gone from 15 attendees who came to the first meeting to learn “How to Efficiently Brand and Market Yourself” to the most recent which drew 80 to learn about “Women in Philanthropy” from a panel including Sarah Fonder-Kristy of the Atlanta Community Food Bank; Teresa Wenzel of the Atlanta Dream; Kari Love of the Atlanta Women Foundation and Allison Chance of the High Museum.

The lively discussion was moderated by Allison Turner of the consultancy firm BCI Global.

The range of issues brought forth are in keeping with the organization’s objectives of providing “educational and stimulating content to our attendees, while facilitating professional opportunities and networking among peers.”

Ms. Catherin breaks down the formal mission statement to “personal and professional development and experience sharing.”

Traditional themes such as empowerment and success have been included as have the personal experiences of women in startups and science.

Occasionally, Ms. Catherin told Global Atlanta, the topics wander from the beaten path with a program such as the one on “Emotional Self-defense.” She added that she personally was especially helped when she was looking for another job by the program “Effective Communication.”

A native of France, she first came to the United States 16 years ago on an internship with the global transportation and logistics provider Mid America Overseas.

While interning, a customer told her of a position for a project manager at the French development agency, Enterprises Rhone-Alpes International, based in southeast France.

Known as ERAI, the agency, which has since closed its U.S. operations, it established one of Atlanta’s early incubators for French companies seeking to enter the Americas. She eventually also was in charge of the agency’s Philadelphia office with a special focus on medical and health care firms. For the past three years she has been working in the Atlanta health care group of the Brussels-based multinational firm Solvay.

With understandable pride in the initiative’s success, she was quick to thank the support that she has received from the Alliance Francaise and the Goethe Institut for making their jointly owned space in Midtown available to the “Women’s Series” for its programs as well as the members of the different organizations with which she has worked.

To learn more about the “Women’s Series,” click here.