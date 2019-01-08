Three Star Korean Lt. General (Ret.) to Provide Perspective on Korean Peninsula Security

During his 35 years of service in South Korea‘s military, Three-Star Lt. Gen. In-Bum Chun held a front-line seat in his country’s standoff with North Korea. He also developed a special relationship with the U.S. having spent four and a half years (1965-69) of his childhood in New York where his mother served as the first woman diplomat for the then young Republic of Korea.

Lt. Gen. Chun is the first South Korean officer since the Vietnam War to be awarded the U.S. Bronze Star, and also has received the U.S. Special Operations Command Medal.

Before his retirement in 2016, he served as the Director of U.S. Affairs at the Korean Ministry of National Defense, Commander of the Republic of Korea’s (ROK) Special Warfare Command, and Deputy Commander for the First ROK Army.

Since his retirement, he has been a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institute, a visiting scholar at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a fellow at the Institute Corea American Studies (ICAS), all in Washington.

Meanwhile he also has held prestigious posts in his home country including the Korea Freedom Federation, the National Policy Planning Committee, the Korea-Atomic Energy Research Institute and the Korean Animal Welfare Association.

Most recently, he has been in Atlanta as a distinguished visiting fellow with the Georgia Institute of Technology‘s Sam Nunn School of International Affairs and vice president of the Korea Freedom Federation that has three and half million members.

He told attendees of a Japan America Society of Georgia breakfast held at Georgia Tech on Dec. 20 that he was anxious to return home to South Korea, but that he extended his stay in Georgia to attend a dinner of the Southeast U.S. Korea Chamber of Commerce to be held Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Kia Georgia Training Center, 900 Kia Blvd., West Point, 31833 beginning at 6 p.m.

The dinner also is to be attended by Young-Jun Kim, Korea’s consul general for the Southeast, and Jim Whitcomb, president of the SEUS Chamber.

