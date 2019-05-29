Thyssenkrupp’s New Stacked Elevator Concept Debuts in Atlata 

Anyone who has tapped their feet waiting for an elevator might appreciate the latest announcement from Thyssenkrupp, the German manufacturer poised to build a new headquarters and test tower in Cobb County.

The company’s TWIN elevator system — which stacks two cars in one shaft to save space, time and energy — is now in service at the CODA building at Georgia Tech in Midtown, a 21-story mixed-use building focused on fostering innovation.

Atlanta is the first location in North America where the TWIN has been deployed. The product transports 40 percent more passengers in a smaller footprint, increasing the amount of space a building can lease or sell, the company said.

Thyssenkrupp has now put more than 200 TWINs in 50 buildings all over the world, with future customers including towers in Paris’ La Defense district and in two cities in China. The 1,000-foot-tall Hudson Yards development in New York will employ 40 TWINs in 20 shafts.

The German firm last year announced that it would set up its North American headquarters in The Battery Atlanta near the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park. The complex includes office buildings and a test tower that will include event space on its top floors.