Trade Park Near Savannah Nets Canadian Bicycle Distributor as Tenant

A Canadian-owned bicycle distributor is set to occupy 1 million square feet in a newly developed industrial park near the Port of Savannah.

Pacific Cycle Inc., the American division of Canada’s Dorel Industries, will initially take 774,000 square feet in a building at the Georgia International Trade Center in Effingham County in January, later expanding into the full building in September 2022.

That’s according to an announcement from Stonemont Financial Group, the Atlanta-based real estate company that has invested $200 million in the development of the park spanning 1,150 acres and approved for up to 7.2 million square feet of industrial space.

Pacific Cycle imports brands such as Schwinn, Mongoose and Kid Trax. It joins initial tenant Shaw Industries, which also occupies more than a million square feet, along other customers accounting fro 2.5 million square feet of lease and build-to-suit activity to date. GITC sits 9.6 miles from the Savannah port and is connected to rail lines. It’s less than four miles from Interstate 95.

Learn more about Stonemont Financial here.