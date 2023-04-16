Metro Atlanta-based Trans Globe LLC, a trader of agricultural commodities like food and feed, has been recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2023 exporter of the year for the organization’s Georgia district office.

Based in Woodstock, Trans Globe has steadily grown its exports, the lifeblood of its business, since its founding in 2017.

“Your ability to quickly grow your exporting footprint to 42 countries on multiple continents and become an ambassador for U.S. farmers and agribusiness processors in five years is a testament to your stellar business acumen, creativity, and drive as an entrepreneur,” Terri Denison, the SBA’s Georgia district director, wrote to company founder Diaa Ghaly in a letter provided to Global Atlanta.

Mr. Ghaly, a native of Egypt, has been active in the Atlanta trade community since settling here, having previously worked in the area of agribusiness global trading here in the U.S. and back in Egypt during his 27-year career in international business. He is an alumnus of the Master’s of International Business program at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business, from which he also earned an MBA.

During a recent panel on global business, commerce and trade during GSU’s Virtual Global Career Series, he described how a partnership with Cairo University changed his life, opening the door for a 20-year-old with few resources to come to the United States for study.

“The whole thing changed my life — I owe it to Georgia State,” he said, hoping to inspire students to dream big in a world of opportunity. “And by the way, it was my first time to leave Egypt on a plane to come to any country.”

Trans Globe was also the recipient of a GLOBE Award from the Georgia Department of Economic Development this year for its export activity in 2021 — the third year in a row it has taken home the honor. GLOBE Awards are provided to existing exporters demonstrating that they have entered into a new export market during the previous year.

Mr. Ghaly noted in the GSU panel that Trans Globe is looking for those who want hands-on experience to join its team. Four openings are listed on its website in export logistics and merchandising.

“We are not doing international trade as part of our business; it is our business. So there is a lot of on-the-job training in the education and preparation of this person so that he or she is part of the long term of the company.”