Trinidad and Tobago Seeks Buyers from Atlanta, Will Partially Fund Trip to Export Fair 

May 23, 2019 | Trevor Williams

ExporTT is seeking Georgia buyers in a variety of sectors.

The export agency of Trinidad and Tobago is seeking qualified buyers from Atlanta to join a trade fair on Fourth of July weekend. 

ExporTT will fund the majority of the trip July 4-5, including hotel and local transportation and up to half of the international airfare to the island nation. 

Companies in the following sectors seeking to diversify their sourcing bases are encouraged to apply: 

  • Animation
  • Construction
  • Food and Beverage
  • Household and Industrial Cleaning Chemicals
  • Personal Care Products
  • Printing and Packaging

Visit www.tic-tt.com for more information, or contact Natalie Paul-Harry at buyers@exportt.co.tt to learn more. 

