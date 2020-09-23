Turkish Power System Supplier Sets Up U.S. Office in DeKalb, Eyes Future Factory

September 23, 2020 | Trevor Williams

The investment has been a year in the making: Metro Atlanta Chamber Vice President of Global Commerce John Woodward, center, visited the EAE headquarters in Istanbul last fall. He's pictured here with Mustafa Ozturk, Technical Director, left, and Elif Kaya Ok, Vice President.

A Turkish manufacturer of electrical distribution systems and cable trays is setting up a U.S. headquarters in Dunwoody, with plans to hire a “significant number” of engineers as it builds toward eventually manufacturing locally.

Busbar systems distribute power throughout buildings.

EAE Elektrik is a nearly 50-year-old firm based in Istanbul with six Turkish factories totaling more than 2.7 million square feet of space. The company exports its electric busway systems to data centers, factories, high-rises and other building projects in more than 100 countries. 

EAE USA General Manager Oya Buyan said metro Atlanta was a cost-effective place to break into the American market, especially given its strong logistical setting and educated workforce. 

“The next step in our 3-5-year business plan is to establish manufacturing and warehousing facilities, and hire more employees, especially with electrical and mechanical engineering backgrounds,” Ms. Buyan said. 

The office is located at 56 Perimeter Center East in Dekalb County, whose development authority issued a news release praising the company’s decision. 

“Having an engineering manufacturer based in Dunwoody solidifies even further why DeKalb County is appealing to businesses. We welcome EAE USA and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on the community,” said Dorian DeBarr, interim president of Decide DeKalb. 

Visit https://www.eae.com.tr/EN for more information.

