Two Scholarships Available for Female ‘Cultural Ambassadors’ of Ghanaian Descent

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia for the third year will award scholarships aimed at positioning young women as “cultural ambassadors” for the West African nation.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit, whose main goal is to outfit maternity wards in the West African country with beds and medical equipment, introduced the scholarship after its 10th anniversary in 2017, starting for the 2018-19 school year.

The two $500 awards are reserved for young women, either Ghanaians or African-Americans of Ghanaian descent, who are high school seniors or are currently enrolled in college.

Applicants are required to provide two references and write a two-page essay on one of two topics: uplifting and promoting Ghanaian culture through the diaspora, or the role of female entrepreneurs in community development within Ghana.

The Ghanaian Women’s Association was scheduled to host its fundraising gala just as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, forcing the organization to postpone gatherings until the end of 2020.

Its current plan is to award the two scholarships at a year-end celebration banquet in December. Applications are being accepted now, but the official application period is Nov. 1-30, with a final decision planned for Dec. 6.

The scholarship’s renewal comes just after Kennesaw State University received a U.S. State Department grant that will help minorities and other underrepresented students visit Ghana on a three-week study-abroad program next spring.

Learn how to apply or the Cultural Ambassador scholarship here or learn more about the organization at https://ghanawomen.org.