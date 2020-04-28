U.K. Office Head Becomes Frazier & Deeter’s Global Transfer Pricing Lead 

The head of accounting firm Frazier & Deeter’s United Kingdom office has been named its leader for global transfer pricing, the method by which companies assign value for intra-firm transactions.

Malcolm Joy has led the London office since it opened in 2019, becoming one of the few American firms with a wholly owned operation rather than an alliance partner in one of the world’s financial capitals.

Mr. Joy has specific expertise in the complex world of cross-border transfer pricing. He joined the firm from the tax practice at BDO, where he led the tax teams in Bristol and Reading and headed up its transfer pricing and its life-sciences groups in the U.K.

Mr. Joy will lead a webinar Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. on the impact of COVID-19 on the British economy with the Atlanta office of Frazier & Deeter, in partnership with the law firm of Arnall Golden Gregory LLP.

Learn more about the webinar or sign up here.