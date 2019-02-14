UPS to Support White House Initiative to Promote Women’s Exports 

Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. is supporting an initiative by the White House to drive female economic empowerment by helping women export.

The global collaboration will be conducted via the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative, launched Feb. 8 by the Trump administration.

UPS will work directly with USAID, the government development agency that works all over the world. UPS CEO David Abney signed a memorandum of understanding with USAID administrator Mark Green to kickstart their collaboration.

They will work together in support of W-GDP goals, providing workforce development help through workshops and webinars aimed at demystifying supply-chain issues, customs regulations and trade agreements. They’ll also promote entrepreneurship and take aim at trade barriers that affect women more severely.

The UPS Foundation has a history of supporting organizations and efforts focused on helping women trade, from its own Women Exporters Program to the International Trade Centre’s SheTrades Initiative. UPS spent more than $600 million purchasing from certified women-owned suppliers in 2018.

The move comes a month in advance of International Women's Day. UPS is a major supporter of the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, which will be hosting its fourth annual luncheon celebrating female leadership March 8. Mr. Abney serves on the council's board, and Laura Lane, president of global public affairs at UPS, is one of the keynote speakers.