Volantio Lands New India Airline Partner

Volantio, the Atlanta-based startup whose software helps airlines better serve passengers and boost revenue, has landed a new partner in India.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has become the fifth airline partner for Volantio’s Yana platform, which helps airlines manage overbooking by targeting specialized offers at passengers more likely to give up their seats.

Volantio calls it Yana a“triple-win” — last-minute travelers get a seat, airlines make more money on those tickets and flexible travelers get better compensation.

So far, the software has been used on 8,000 flights, with messages sent to nearly 360,000 customers, according to a monthly update from CEO Azim Barodawala.

Perhaps no surprise for a startup in the aviation sector, Volantio has prioritized international relationships. It has partnered with Volaris, Mexico‘s second largest carrier, and received a $2.6 million investment from a consortium of foreign airlines. Volantio has been part of multiple accelerators, including IAG’s Hangar 51 and Qanta’s AVRO program. The company also was selected for the Atlanta Sister Cities International Startup Exchange with Toulouse, France.

The company, profiled as part of Global Atlanta’s Export Stories report in 2017, will be attending airline trade shows in Thailand, Australia and Ireland in the coming months.

