What Makes Atlanta International? City Wants to Hear From You

An impartial endorsement is always more valuable than a biased one, and a fresh eye on a problem or question can often lend new perspective.

That’s why the City of Atlanta’s Office of International Affairs is seeking new thoughts from the Atlanta business community and beyond about what makes the city “international.”

The idea came about when those tasked with selling Atlanta to the world sat back and thought to themselves, in effect: How do people outside our office view the city’s international assets? And how do those who don’t live and breathe “international” even define the term?

Vanessa Ibarra, director of the Office of International Affairs, put it this way in a LinkedIn post requesting comments from the community:

It’s a question Global Atlanta has wrestled with as well throughout its nearly 30-year history — and one that has continually risen to the top as Atlanta, an ever-changing metro region, has carved out its identity post-Olympic Games.

The question also raised its head during the Brookings Institution’s Global Cities Initiative work with Atlanta and other cities a few years back, which uncovered 10 traits of “globally fluent” metro areas. The Metro Atlanta Chamber is working with Georgia State University to monitor perception of Atlanta around the world as portrayed on social media platforms. The World Affairs Council of Atlanta has a strategy to #MakeATLGlobal.

So far, responses to Ms. Ibarra’s inquiry have focused on Atlanta’s cultural diversity and the access offered by the world’s busiest airport, as well as its encouraging disposition toward global business and trade, evidenced by its top-three spot for Fortune 500 companies.

But the city is seeking more diverse ways of thinking about the question itself and will compile responses into some sort of snapshot that aims to provide a bit more clarity.

The full prompt:

We often talk about what makes Atlanta international and it got us thinking, what do people outside of our line of work think of Atlanta as an international city? What makes Atlanta international to Atlantans? It may perhaps be something we have heard before, but wanted to gather comments to look at what we may not have considered before. Please leave a comment below! #ATLINTLAFFAIRS