Where to Watch France-Croatia in the World Cup Final

With the soccer World Cup final afoot Sunday, many across the city are making plans for communal viewing.

France is aiming to avoid an upset from Croatia in its quest to win the global tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The French community, at least folks from the consulate Consulate General France in Atlanta, the French-American Chamber of Commerce, Francophonie Atlanta and The Alliance Française, are set to gather at The Brass Tap, a Dunwoody bar, to cheer on “Les Bleus.” (Along with drinks and futbol, face painting will also be available for those so inclined.)

But many soccer-centric watering holes dot the city, offering ample opportunity to take in the final match from Russia, which has hosted one of the wildest tournaments in recent memory. With Belgium besting England in the ignominious third-place game Saturday, Sunday’s grand finale is truly the last chance to for local fans to observe this year’s World Cup craze.

The French consulate surveyed its staff to put together this helpful list of their favorite establishments:

The Brass Tap

The French-American Chamber of Commerce Atlanta chapter has organized this World Cup party. Beyond soccer, there will also be face painting! (Location: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd.)

Brewhouse

Billed as “Atlanta’s premier soccer bar,” this Little Five Points watering hole has shown all World Cup matches — including the final. (Location: 401 Moreland Ave.)

Fado Irish Pub Buckhead

The Irish won’t be playing, but that doesn’t matter. Cheer on Les Bleus from this favorite sports-watching spot. (Location: 273 Buckhead Ave NE)

Hudson FC International Sports Pub

This Brookhaven soccer hot spot will show the World Cup (Location: 4058 Peachtree Rd NE)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Those with tickets to Sunday’s Atlanta United soccer game can come early for a screening of the World Cup. (Location: 1 AMB Dr NW)

The Midway Pub

Watch inside or out on the patio at this East Atlanta Village bar, where there’s even a pétanque court out back. There’s even a raffle and a reward program for those who have come to multiple World Cup games. (Location: 552 Flat Shoals Ave SE)

The British, who also tend to know their football spots in Atlanta, have gathered for most matches at Dunwoody Tavern (5488 Chamblee Dunwoody Road).

Not enough, or are these not close enough to your home? Find more recommendations on Thrillist.