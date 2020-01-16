World Affairs Council Recruiting for Study Trip on China Tax Policy

The World Affairs Council of Atlanta is recruiting young Atlantans for a summer trip to Beijing to learn about the Chinese tax system.

The annual study program is underwritten by the Confucius Institute at Georgia State University and comes at a time when taxes — in the form of tariffs — have been at the center of the U.S.-China trade relationship.

Participants will get a chance to mix tourism with educational content, visiting the Great Wall of China and the Temple of Heaven even as they draw fiscal comparisons between China and the world.

One area of focus will be the Belt and Road initiative, a massive effort by China to spur infrastructure development globally using a mix of public and private funding from China, companies and host nations. But there will also be considerations of China’s income tax system, which now exempts 80 million citizens, and recent reforms that offer deductions for expenses such as school fees, health care and elder care.

The trip will take place between June 22-July 1. Interested parties should register to receive more information and application details here.

Study trips in the past have been limited to World Affairs Council Young Leader members. Learn how to become a member here.

