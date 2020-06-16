World Trade Center Savannah Still Seeking Nominations for International Award

The World Trade Center Savannah is has extended through July 31 the nomination deadline for its international business of the year award.

The award will honor a company that exhibits excellence in trade or showcases the importance of trade to the coastal Georgia economy.

The award was originally set to be given out May 7 at the annual Prosperity Through Trade luncheon, which was pushed back indefinitely due to COVID-19. Companies of all sizes are encouraged to apply.

Regardless of the new date selected, the event’s featured speaker will be Marek Gootman, director of strategic partnerships and global initiatives at the Brookings Institution.

Past winners include Koyo Bearings, JCB, SNF, Alcoa Forgings and Extrusions, D.J. Powers, Savannah Bee Company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Gulfstream Aerospace.

Tickets can still be purchased at the event page on the WTC Savannah’s website, where new event information will be posted, here.

Submit a nomination here or learn more about the nomination process here.