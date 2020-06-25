World Trade Center to Honor AGCO, Highlight Cybersecurity at Friday Conference

The World Trade Center of Atlanta is set to honor AGCO Corp. CEO Martin Richenhagen at its fourth annual World Trade Day conference, which this year will focus on cybersecurity.

Appropriately given the theme around digital connectivity, the conference is taking on a new virtual format that will offer a level of interactivity far beyond the standard Zoom and WebEx calls that have become a normal part of life for many businesspeople.

Keynote speakers include Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Nelson, who serves as the chief of the Cyber Tactical Operations Center with the U.S. Army Cyber Command in Augusta, Ga.

Panels will provide insight into topics such as geopolitical forces, financing global expansions, globalizing your website and approaching cybersecurity from an industry perspective.

Mr. Richenhagen, who leads AGCO, the agricultural equipment giant based in Duluth, will be presented with the John C. Portman Global Leadership Award virtually.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m.

Watch a video below:

