    • World Trade Center to Honor AGCO, Highlight Cybersecurity at Friday Conference

    June 25, 2020 | Trevor Williams

    Martin Richenhagen will receive the World Trade Center's leadership award.

    The World Trade Center of Atlanta is set to honor AGCO Corp. CEO Martin Richenhagen at its fourth annual World Trade Day conference, which this year will focus on cybersecurity.

    Appropriately given the theme around digital connectivity, the conference is taking on a new virtual format that will offer a level of interactivity far beyond the standard Zoom and WebEx calls that have become a normal part of life for many businesspeople.

    Keynote speakers include Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Nelson, who serves as the chief of the Cyber Tactical Operations Center with the U.S. Army Cyber Command in Augusta, Ga.

    Panels will provide insight into topics such as geopolitical forces, financing global expansions, globalizing your website and approaching cybersecurity from an industry perspective.

    Mr. Richenhagen, who leads AGCO, the agricultural equipment giant based in Duluth, will be presented with the John C. Portman Global Leadership Award virtually.

    Learn more and buy last-minute tickets here. The event begins at 7:30 a.m.

    Watch a video below:

    Global Atlanta

    For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

    The world is here.

    Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

    By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

    Review Our Privacy Policy