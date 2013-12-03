New Consul Looks to Tell Argentina’s Real Story

Especially since Argentina’s debt crisis a decade ago, headlines on the South American nation’s economic ties with the U.S. have trended toward the negative, often focusing on trade disputes, currency controls and most recently, issues with American creditors.

In October a U.S. appeals court in New York ruled in favor of hedge funds who bought bonds on which the country defaulted in 2002 and then sued for repayment. The case was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Other contentious cases loom, though, fueling a narrative that doesn’t truly reflect the deeper ties between the two countries, Argentina’s newly arrived consul told Global Atlanta.

“There’s a big gap between what you read in the press and what’s actually going on,” said Jose A. Flores Velasco. He pointed to a copy of The Economist on the table in his office, saying he keeps up on the magazine’s pessimistic coverage of his country in order to counter people’s misperceptions.

“I have to be ready,” he said. “The worst position you can find yourself in as a diplomat is not knowing what’s going on.”

Sometimes it’s just a matter of divergent perspectives, Mr. Flores said in a wide-ranging interview at his office at the Marquis One Tower downtown.

Newspapers decried Argentina’s “seven presidents in one week” after the 2001 crisis, but he contends that what was framed as a sign of instability could just as easily have been viewed as proof that its constitution worked as prescribed.

Still, the discourse about his country internationally is often contentious, whether highlighting its dispute with the United Kingdom over islands in the south Atlantic or the struggles of its central bank more than a decade after the crippling banking crisis.

Now in his fourth year of foreign service, Mr. Flores doesn’t shy away from confrontations, but he has had to learn to respectfully deal with disagreements.

“I need to hear the tough questions,” he said, noting that he often talks to attorneys to hear what their clients are saying.

A few main concerns continually emerge: government restrictions on currency flows, customs regulations and the rule of law.

He said many companies find contracts easily enforceable in Argentina compared with its Latin American counterparts, despite perceptions to the contrary. (At No. 57, contracts are where Argentina performs best in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings, where it languishes at No. 126 out of 183 overall, just behind Nicaragua, Ethiopia and Swaziland.)

Mr. Flores is sober about the difficulties Argentina faces, but he also said it has significant opportunity and human resources.

“If you want to do business, you have to speak seriously, because people have to make an educated decision, an informed decision. You don’t want people feeling they’re conned into going someplace,” he said. “We have issues to work on like every country does and we’re trying to sort them out as much as possible, but it’s miscommunications that I’m against because that really creates a bias which is very difficult to overcome.”

Dennis Bruce, president of the Argentine-American Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta, said Argentina has “awesome” talent, especially in the tech industry, but that the government’s heavy-handedness does breed uncertainty that makes investors think twice.

“You’ve got to have thick skin, you’ve got to have a high risk tolerance and you’ve got to be able to wait it out. If you’re looking for a quick return, it’s not going to happen,” said Mr. Bruce, who works often with Argentine software companies looking at the U.S. market.

Companies able to stick it out would be in a better position if and when regulatory change does come, said David Bruce (no relation to Dennis), a professor of international business at Georgia State University who takes students to South America each year.

“Local folks appreciate if you stayed with them, and you’ve got the first-mover advantage over someone who comes in later,” he said.

Resourceful American firms can find a way to make in Argentina as they have in other complicated economies, he added.

“Nobody said places like China or Brazil are easy,” Dr. Bruce said, noting that more Argentine companies like software giant Globant are spreading their wings internationally.

Building the Human Network

Mr. Flores, 38, said he’s focusing on the grassroots business, educational and cultural exchanges he has begun to witness since arriving in Atlanta four months ago.

On the top of his mind: a delegation of information technology companies that visited Atlanta in October and a group of 20-plus scientists that came to the U.S. with the country’s minister of science and technology.

About 1,000 Argentines, many of them entrepreneurs or academics, are estimated to live in metro Atlanta, though there are likely more who haven’t checked in at the consulate, Mr. Flores said. There could be 5,000 or more in the consulate’s territory, which covers Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. The embassy in Washington estimates that a quarter-million Argentines live in the United States.

Mr. Flores is still figuring out how to best serve citizens in the region while selling the investment advantages of a country better known to most Americans for its food and culture.

He has already started reaching out to tango groups in Atlanta and other cities and has visited academics around the region at institutions including Auburn University, where a group of professors are working on a project in Argentina. He’s planning a visit to a farm equipment show in Kentucky next year and sees opportunity for equestrian collaborations.

More locally, he has started to work with the Atlanta International School, which picked “Passport to Argentina” as the theme for its annual benefit gala next year.

For Mr. Flores, it’s all part of building a “human network.”

That comes naturally to a diplomat with a natural curiosity about the world.

Having spent time in Pennsylvania growing up, his English has barely a hint of an accent, and he speaks fluent French, and Portuguese to go along with native Spanish. He’s also studied Hindi, German and Mandarin Chinese.

Backpacking across Asia during his early 20s didn’t just open his mind; it was like an “axe to the head.” Places like India and Myanmar weren’t just other countries; they were like other planets, he said.

Planted during younger years, this seed of cultural fascination took awhile to sprout into a diplomatic career. The son of meteorologists, Mr. Flores got a master’s in physics before working in research and in the private sector for a few years. It wasn’t until later he found out careers in the diplomatic service were open to anyone with the requisite skills who passed the exams.

He came to Atlanta by way of Vietnam, where he spent his first two years in the field as head of the consular section at the Argentine embassy.

The biggest change being in Atlanta? In Vietnam, life moved out into the street after work. In Atlanta, people pile in their cars and head home.

Mr. Flores uses his car for certain events, but he refused to be picked up at the airport on his first arrival to the city.

“I just hopped on the Marta. You have to know the ground you’re walking on.”