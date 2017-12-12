14 Host Families Needed for Japanese Students in March

The Japan-America Society of Georgia is seeking 14 families to host college students coming to Atlanta next March on a 16-week study tour.

The students from Obirin University’s College of Business and Management will learn English at Georgia Tech or Mercer University, interning for American and Japanese companies during the last seven weeks of the program to learn how they operate.

Host families are expected to help the students get acclimated to life in the U.S., providing a safe environment, two meals a day and a private bedroom with a workspace and Internet connection. They will receive an $800 per month stipend for room and board.

The society is also looking for 12 “friendship families” that will be paired with students to welcome them into the community, host them for meals and special occasions and take them on outings throughout the city.

To apply to become a host or friendship family, contact the JASG by Jan. 26.

Visit www.jasgeorgia.org/Become-a- Host-Family for more information, or contact Yoshi Domoto, executive director, at yoshi@jasgeorgia.org.

See photos from previous family pairings here.