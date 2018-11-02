30-Plus Countries Represented at Atlanta International School’s Worldfest

November 2, 2018 | Trevor Williams

 

Attendees sampled food and enjoyed cultural offerings from more than 30 countries at the Atlanta International School’s Worldfest, an annual on-campus event aimed at celebrating its diverse community.

The Oct. 28 event organized the world in stalls, with food being the main attraction for parents, students and friends of the AIS community.

Many consulates were represented at the event, with the Belgian Consulate General even tweeting out praise of the Belgian-French collaborative effort that won second place behind the nation of Georgia in an around-the-world vote for best stall. 

 

Many children of diplomats attend the school, which offers the International Baccalaureate curriculum and a variety of in-depth language-learning options. 

Worldfest also included a climbing wall, crafts, bouncy castles, competitions, live music and more. 

Parents from the school contributed more than 500 volunteer hours just on the day of the event to pull it off, not to mention the advance planning. 

