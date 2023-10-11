Atlanta is set to gain deeper access to five Mexican cities through Delta Air Lines Inc.’s joint-venture partnership with Aeroméxico.

Bolstered by the delivery of 50 new aircraft, the Mexican flag carrier is introducing 17 new routes from seven Mexican airports to nine U.S. destinations by next year, part of an effort to better connect “the largest trans-border air market in the world,” Delta said in a release.

For Atlanta, that includes new Aeroméxico-operated nonstops to the manufacturing mecca of Monterrey, the aerospace hub of Queretaro, the Yucatan tourism and convention enclave of Merida, as well as Guadalajara and Bajio.

With all the new routes phased in by next July, daily bilateral departures operated by the joint venture will be just over a third more than this year — with Delta and Aeroméxico combining to offer more than 90 daily frequencies on 60 routes by 2024.