The Delta Air Lines and Aeroméxico agreement marks the beginning of a new era in the aviation of North America, as the first and the largest cross-border alliance between Mexico and the United States. Credit: Delta Airlines

Atlanta is set to gain deeper access to five Mexican cities through Delta Air Lines Inc.’s joint-venture partnership with Aeroméxico.

Bolstered by the delivery of 50 new aircraft, the Mexican flag carrier is introducing 17 new routes from seven Mexican airports to nine U.S. destinations by next year, part of an effort to better connect “the largest trans-border air market in the world,” Delta said in a release.

For Atlanta, that includes new Aeroméxico-operated nonstops to the manufacturing mecca of Monterrey, the aerospace hub of Queretaro, the Yucatan tourism and convention enclave of Merida, as well as Guadalajara and Bajio.

With all the new routes phased in by next July, daily bilateral departures operated by the joint venture will be just over a third more than this year — with Delta and Aeroméxico combining to offer more than 90 daily frequencies on 60 routes by 2024.

As managing editor of Global Atlanta, Trevor has spent 15+ years reporting on Atlanta’s ties with the world. An avid traveler, he has undertaken trips to 30+ countries to uncover stories on the perils...