AGCO Foundation to Empower Zambian Poultry Producers During Broader COVID-19 Aid Push

Atlanta-based AGCO Corp.‘s foundation is partnering with a British charity to train poultry farmers in Zambia, aiming to boost production in a country where it has preached the promise of mechanization for years.

AGCO and Self Help Africa will work with 100 smallholder farmers in Zambia’s Chongwe district, as well as 50 female farmers appointed by local women’s groups, to modernize their techniques with a goal of increasing incomes and improving nutrition outcomes.

The initiative was announced Nov. 5 from AGCO’s Future Farm in Zambia, where it helps farmers in the country increase their skills and knowledge of modern, mechanized equipment. Local Chieftaness Nkomeshya Mukamambo II was on hand along with some 50 other stakeholders.

The Fortune 500 tractor manufacturer is a significant investor in Africa, where it is building its footprint to serve a population of more than 1 billion people across 54 countries with some of the world’s largest swathes of available agricultural land.

AGCO’s foundation is based in Liechtenstein. The announcement did not include any specific funding commitments.

The foundation recently donated more than $100,000 to provide personal protective equipment for fighting COVID-19 in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as $100,000 to the UN’s World Food Programme for food aid in Latin America and Africa. One component of the aid was administered by Self Help Africa in Zambia’s Chongwe district, providing 1,000 farmers donations of seed packs for vegetables including cabbage, rape, okra, tomatoes and beans.

In Brazil and Argentina in September, AGCO provided 350,000 reais (about $65,000) to various organizations fighting hunger.

Disclosure: AGCO Corp. is the sponsor of Global Atlanta’s Africa channel.