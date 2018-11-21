Alliance Française Draws 2,500 to First French Market

The Alliance Française’s first-ever outdoor French market drew about 2,500 attendees, an unexpectedly large crowd filled in part with walkup traffic at the Millennium Gate Museum at Atlantic Station.

A large French flag hung from the gate, drawing people to the European-style arch just west of the area’s main shopping district on Oct. 13.

The market was so packed that the My Fare Lady macaron stand had exhausted its supplies late in the day. Perhaps because of that, the lines at Lisa’s Creperie and Steel City Pops had surged. Other vendors sold hats, art prints, paper blossoms, travel services, tote bags, catered cuisine and much more. The Alliance itself had its signature “Bonjour Y’all” t-shirts on sale.

Organizers say the planning will soon begin for a 2019 event that aims to build on this year’s success.

Learn more about the Alliance Française, which offers French classes and a variety of cultural events, by visiting www.afatl.org.