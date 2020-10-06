American Youth Ambassadors, Cultural Performers Can Apply for Free Dubai Expo Trip

Dubai has put out a call for youth ambassadors and cultural performers to represent the United States at next year’s world expo in the Middle Eastern emirate.

Expo 2020 was slated to begin this month but was postponed until next October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Performers will rotate in over the six-month expo period to showcase their skills in dance, music, theater, literature, art, food, sports and more with what are expected to be millions of visitors to the U.S. pavilion.

Up to 75 American youth ambassadors (aged 18-29) will be chosen to represent American diversity to the world; the ideal ambassador will be multilingual, with a particular focus on Arabic, Mandarin, Farsi, Hindi, Russian and Urdu. Bengali, French and Spanish are also sought, though all applications will be reviewed, regardless of language skills.

Both performers and ambassadors will receive complimentary international airfare, on-the-ground lodging, meals and incidental expenses for their contracted period. They will also be eligible for an honorarium.

The Georgia Council for International Visitors circulated the call in Atlanta on behalf of Global Ties U.S., the network of nonprofits around the country focused on citizen diplomacy. Global Ties is partnering with the U.S. Department of State to recruit participants.

To learn more about the program, click here.

To apply before February 2021, click here.

Atlantans with questions can contact Emily Shaw at GCIV via email at mily@gciv.org.

For more on Expo 2020, visit www.expo2020dubai.com.