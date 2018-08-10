Annual India Summit to Focus on IoT, Robotics, Smart Cities

While the annual U.S.-India Business Summit has become a fixture in Atlanta‘s global business landscape, its organizers have no desire to see it go stale in its eighth year.

That’s why this year, while continuing to focus on cutting-edge technology sectors, the summit has added an element designed to formalize its approach to the networking that has occurred organically in previous years.

The 2018 edition Aug. 28-29 is set to include business meetings that introduce U.S. and Indian companies in complementary sectors. Israel has also been introduced into the mix, given its strong corporate community here and the way that its strengths dovetail with the focus areas of the conference: advanced manufacturing, smart cities, the Internet of Things and robotics. Some company tours will even be arranged on the periphery of the conference.

The speaker list includes an array of experts from academia and business, some based in Atlanta and others flying in from India.

Select Indian companies with representation include Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, SoftTech Engineers and Su-Kam Power Systems. Also attending is a representative from the state of Haryana’s renewable energy board.

Companies like Nokia, Honeywell, small business payments firm Square and the Southern Co. will also be on the docket, along with Atlanta’s own East West Manufacturing, which has a presence in India, and TOTO USA, the Japanese toilet manufacturer with a factory just south of Atlanta.

Diplomats scheduled to attend include consuls general of India, Israel and Japan.

The conference is organized by UIBS’s Ani Agnihotri in partnership with the Georgia Tech Center for International Business Education and Research.

Other partners this year include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Next Generation Manufacturing and Conexx: American Israel Business Connector.

Register here: http://www.usaindiabusinesssummit.com/registration.php