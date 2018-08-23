Arby’s to Expand Dramatically in South Korea

Atlanta’s recently formed Inspire Brands is teaming up with the S Fresh Co., a South Korean food service firm, to build 100 new Arby’s restaurants in South Korea, marking Arby’s largest expansion in Asia.

Inspire Brands is majority owned by Roark Capital Group, an Atlanta-based private equity firm and is a franchisor of restaurant brands that including more than 4,500 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and R Taco locations. Wendy’s Co. sold its 12.3 percent ownership in Arby’s to Inspire Brands for $450 million earlier this August.

“We are excited that S Fresh will help bring the Arby’s brand to new guests throughout South Korea. We know that Koreans will enjoy experiencing the unique flavors, original recipes and a variety of high quality protein choices that Arby’s has to offer.” Tim Murphy, president and managing director of international at Inspire Brands, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s popular fast food chain Mom’s Touch, known as the “McDonald’s of Korea” has been exploring opening stores in the U.S. serving American and Korean fare such as bulgogi burgers, chicken breast sandwiches, teriyaki steamed rice and fried wings.

According to Inspire Brands, Arby’s currently operates restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkey and Japan. It also is expanding in Egypt where its recently opened the first three of 50 planned restaurants.