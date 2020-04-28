Atlanta-Backed Webinars Provide Insight Into Pandemic Economy Across the Pond 

Atlanta professional services firms are offering two chances this week for their clients and the broader public to gain insight into how firms across the pond are weathering the pandemic-induced economic storm.

The insight into the United Kingdom may come as a breath of fresh air for those unable to find insight into their overseas business amid deluge of information on the unfolding American economic crisis.

Tuesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. brings a webinar from the Atlanta accounting firm Aprio with its partner in the U.K., Moore Kingston Smith, which will discuss U.K. tax incentives, job-support initiatives, tax relief, government-backed loans, transfer-pricing policies and more. Partner-in-charge of international tax Yelena Epova will join the discussion from the Atlanta side, along with three experts from Moore Kingston Smith.

The following day at 9:30 a.m., representatives from Atlanta-based law firm Arnall Golden Gregory LLP are to facilitate a discussion in partnership with Frazier & Deeter, which has a major presence in Atlanta and remains one of the few American accounting firms with its own office (rather than an alliance partner) in London. The office there is led by Malcolm Joy, who will joined on the call by Atlantab-ase colleagues as well as a representative of innovation-focused U.K. law firm Taylor Vinters.

The content-packed webinar is to cover tax planning, negotiations with lenders, opportunistic investment and other regulatory considerations. It will largely mirror an event held on Monday but geared toward considerations for multinational companies operating in the United States.

This set of virtual events comes at the same time of year Arnall Golden Gregory and Frazier & Deeter usually put on their annual Springboard to Europe event, which was postponed this year due to travel and social-distancing restrictions brought by the COVID-19 outbreak. They hope to hold the forum in the fall.

The latter event will be held just before the British-American Business Council of Georgia hosts a lunchtime webinar on leveraging the power of LinkedIn.