Atlanta Entrepreneurship Group With India Roots Takes Home Global Awards 

TiE Atlanta, the local chapter of an India-based organization that fosters entrepreneurship around the world, took home two awards that showcased its global prominence within the TiE system.

TiE Global, which originally stood for The Indus Entrepreneurs, has long counted Atlanta as one of the most active in its 61 chapters across 14 countries.

Atlanta teams recruited by TiE Atlanta often fare well in global competitions focused on young entrepreneurs, and the local organization has been active in helping young companies grow their businesses through investment and mentorship.

TiE Global recognized the latter focus by honoring TiE Atlanta Angels as the best such investing program in its system. TAA has invested $7 million in 21 companies to date.

“The future is about providing a diversification of investments. We want to be able to get high quality deals that are in growth mode as a group so we can provide a level of safety for a lot of investors,” J.P. James, president of TiE Atlanta, said in a news release.

TiE Atlanta’s Amyn Sadruddin was recognized as the best executive director across the 64 chapters. The Georgia State University graduate has been in the role for two years after serving as programs director for four. Before that, he served as an account manager for the American Marketing Association.

Learn more about the organization at www.atlanta.tie.org