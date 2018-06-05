Atlanta Firm Focuses on Middle East Business, Immigration Disputes

Editor’s note: This is a sponsored post announcing Atlanta-based Elkhalil Law’s backing of Global Atlanta’s Middle East and North Africa coverage, which now reaches about 500 readers every month with a specialized email newsletter. Learn more here or subscribe here.

Elkhalil Law is the latest sponsor of Global Atlanta’s coverage of the Middle East and North Africa, becoming the exclusive partner enabling the news publication to continue tracking Atlanta’s ties with the region.

The law firm was founded by Hassan Elkhalil, a native of Beirut, Lebanon. An Arabic speaker, Mr. Elkhalil has been the point of contact for many companies and families entering the U.S. The firm’s expertise also works in the opposite direction, helping Georgia businesses establish footholds in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Our knowledge of the regions allows us to be an added value to our clients on both sides of the world. We are able to counsel our clients every step of the way to achieve their goals,” Mr. Elkhalil told Global Atlanta. Food companies working with halal certifications are among his many clients.

While some firms specialize in one area, Elkhalil Law has more than a decade of experience handling complex business and immigration issues, as well as criminal and other disputes across borders.

The firm prides itself on service, including its dedication to maintaining a personal touch even as its influence expands.

“While growing to meet the demands of our diverse and expanding client base, our core value remains handing all cases with care,” Mr. Elkhalil said.

Mr. Elkhalil studied political science at the University of Tennessee, then earned his J.D. from the John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, along with an LL.M. in dispute resolution from the University of Missouri — Columbia’s law school.

Learn more about the firm at www.elkhalillaw.com or email Mr. Elkhalil at Hassan@ElkhalilLaw.com.