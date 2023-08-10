Scientific Games has upped Latvia’s lottery game, converting the European nation’s legacy systems to the Atlanta-based firm’s central tech platform to set the country up for future growth.

A longtime enabler of lotteries in more than 50 countries, including a leading position in Europe, Scientific Games offers a mix of software systems and point-of-sale terminals to help gaming authorities engage players and drive government revenues.

The partnership with Latvijas Loto is 20 years old, but Scientific Games announced on Aug. 1 that they’d reached a new 10-year contract that includes access to its AEGIS system, an omnichannel offering that enables lotteries to add on new products and distribution channels as they grow.

“Our new central system will provide enhanced data security and flexibility to support Latvijas Loto through our next era of responsible growth to benefit the Latvian state budget, as well as separate education and sports programs for Latvian children and youth,” said Edgars Lediņš, the Lativa lotto’s board chair, in a statement.

The deal also includes access to WAVE X retailer terminals that Scientific Games will support across the Baltic country of 2 million.

Complementing its digital offerings, Scientific Games is also the world leader in instant games, with more than 70 percent of global market share for scratch tickets. To fuel that side of the business, it runs printing presses on four continents, churning out more than 50 billion physical tickets a year in a process executives have said is more challenging than minting money. Instant games are called momentloterijas in Latvia.

The AEGIS system also powers draw-based games Eurojackpot, Vikinglotto, SuperBingo, Latloto 5/35, Keno and Loto5.

