Global Atlanta is pleased to announce that Atlanta International School has agreed to become the presenting sponsor of our Technology Channel, helping underpin our continued reporting on this vital topic for the city’s growth as a global business center.

Channels are country, region or topic focus areas that supplement Global Atlanta’s ongoing Daily and Weekly newsletters highlighting the city’s latest news, upcoming international events and open career opportunities.

Atlanta International School’s steadfast support, which comes as part of a broader annual partnership, will help our journalists surface informative, engaging stories about Technology all across the metro area, providing the insight only possible through our ongoing editorial focus and our 30-year news archive.

While tech has always been part of our purview, understanding the sector has taken on new urgency as technology takes a prime place at the nexus of international trade and national security during this new phase of globalization. Atlanta has also transformed into a bona fide tech hub over the last decade.

Global Atlanta last year announced a new strategic partnership with the Technology Association of Georgia and the pending launch of a special newsletter “to focus on the constant parade of foreign technology companies using the city as their entree into the U.S. market as well as the ongoing ‘export’ of Georgia innovation, software and tech services.” Read more here

The AIS partnership will only serve to strengthen our focus as we look together at how innovation can be used to solve global challenges.

We caught up with Dr. Marsha Maxwell, Head of Innovation, Research and Technology at AIS, to learn more about why this area is so vital for the school.

Global Atlanta: Tell us a little bit more about your company/organization and its role in Atlanta’s global landscape.

Dr. Maxwell: Atlanta International School (AIS) was founded in 1984 by parents and local leaders who saw the need for a different kind of school in Atlanta. AIS is different by design — where every student is offered language learning programs, the International Baccalaureate curriculum from 3K to Grade 12 and where our community brings together over 1,300 students from here in Atlanta and around the world.

At AIS, over 90 nationalities are represented and around 65 languages are spoken. Through the pursuit of critical thinking skills and solutions-based inquiry, the AIS mission is to develop courageous leaders who will shape their world for the better.

Why is important for you to foster more discussion around Tech in Atlanta?

At Atlanta International School we see that young people represent the success of our world’s future, and as a learning institution, we must also be future ready. Through an extensive program of Innovation, including STEAM and interdisciplinary learning and teaching, we are preparing students to succeed in a highly interconnected global environment.

Technology is at the heart of how we anticipate the future of learning and teaching will develop. By engaging those already in this industry and making the connections to international eduction, we hope to foster more collaboration and partnership, in the Atlanta area and beyond.

What are your competitive advantages in this space, and what are some key upcoming initiatives through your Innovation program?

Atlanta International School is renowned globally for our focus on language and the International Baccalaureate for all students, from 3K – Grade 12. We are also developing an Innovation program that we hope will become equally well known and respected.

Under our Innovation at AIS brand we have several branches – including STEAM, interdisciplinary learning units, AIS Innovators (for all employees), AIS Incelerators (for the wider community), AIS student broadcasting, AISx (exploring the metaverse, AI, VR and remote learning), a space program and industry internships for all Grade 10 and 11s.

Through these initiatives there are endless possibilities for collaboration and partnership with the technology industry and its thought leaders.

Why did you choose to sponsor a channel through Global Atlanta?

Global Atlanta offers an extensive audience of internationally-minded professionals with whom Atlanta International School can naturally partner. The expansion of Global Atlanta into the growing technology based subject area and the ever expanding arrival of tech firms in Atlanta offers an opportunity to build new partnerships and connections — and to welcome the children of those families in these industries to the school.

—

