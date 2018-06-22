Atlanta’s QASymphony Bought by Austrian Firm 

QASymphony, a fast-growing Atlanta tech company that helps enterprises more quickly test and develop software, has been purchased by a firm with headquarters in Austria.

Tricentis has a dual base in Vienna and Mountain View, Calif., as well as 15 global offices mostly in Europe and Asia.

Its global reach seems to have dovetailed well with QASymphony’s vision, as CEO Dave Keil said in a March interview with Endeavor that the company was eyeing both regions for increased growth.

The combined company will operate with the Tricentis name, with QASymphony’s 100-plus employees joining the more than 450-person team at Tricentis.

Sandeep Johri will lead the organization as CEO, and Mr. Keil will assume the role of chief operating officer at Tricentis.

QASymphony has grown rapidly since 2014. Last September Mr. Keil was selected for the inaugural Endeavor Atlanta program, part of an international network that helps promising entrepreneurs quickly scale their operations through mentorship, access to capital, networking and other support.

To join the rigorous program, entrepreneurs must be nominated, pass two reviews, unanimously pass a local selection panel to move on to one of eight international selection panels per year. There, they must also be unanimously approved by global business leaders serving as judges.

Financial terms of the deal with Tricentis were not disclosed in a news release.

