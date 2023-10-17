An Austria-based technology integrator is set to create 30 jobs while expanding into a 13,000-square-foot facility in Gwinnett County.

Nesevo already had a small base in unincorporated Duluth but decided to stick around in the county as its growth plans for the U.S. market started to bear fruit.

“Gwinnett County provides a diverse talent base to reflect our global presence, excellent access for international connection, and a very strong tech-industry foundation,” said Victor Handl, country manager and director for Nesevo U.S., in a news release circulated by the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce.

Nesevo serves customers setting up data centers and other communications networks, and also offers logistics services, storing, delivering and setting up hardware like servers and the racks they’re installed upon. It also helps companies buy, manage and deploy servers, offering delivery, decommissioning, data erasure and buyback programs.

Boosting its capacity for tech integrations by a factory of five, the company landed in the Gateway 85 Community Improvement District in Norcross.

Nesevo recently posted a video of workers installing new warehouse racks in the facility, teasing the upcoming expansion. Watch below: