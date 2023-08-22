It took nearly 10 years, but Aventure Aviation is back on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing companies.

The Peachtree City-based purveyor of airplane parts, the majority sold to markets overseas, achieved the feat for the fifth time by growing its headcount by 30 percent and leasing an additional 20,000 square feet of warehouse space.

“Our considerable revenue growth is a result of an increased aviation parts inventory for our customers,” said Aventure President Talha Faruqi in the company’s Contrails newsletter.

Aventure more than doubled its revenues over the last three years, growing by more than 140 percent to land at No. 3,536 on the list, according to Inc.

And these moves are just the start of a much more ambitious growth plan to come, according Mr. Faruqi, the son of Zaheer Faruqi, who founded the company in 2001 and remains CEO.

Aventure has plans to build a new purpose-built facility totaling 160,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The company landed on the Inc. 5000 four years running during 2011-14, plateauing at No. 2071 in 2012.

Recognized with many national awards for its export prowess, Aventure has offices in Beijing, Delhi, Istanbul, Karachi, London and Toronto.

