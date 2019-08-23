Belgium’s Barco to Hire 50 at Updated Americas Headquarters in Gwinnett

Belgium-based Barco Inc., which provides LED screens and electronic equipment to help companies, hospitals, movie theaters and other organizations collaborate visually, is expanding in Gwinnett County and formally choosing metro Atlanta as its North American headquarters.

The announcement includes a $5 million capital investment to add service offerings and upgrade its current workspace to attract new employees. The company plans to add 50 jobs to its current workforce of 140.

“After a period of thorough research, we chose Atlanta to be our headquarters for the Americas. The combination of infrastructure, qualified labor and business environment makes Atlanta a unique place to run our operations,” said Ney Corsino, president of Barco Americas, in a news release. “Besides being close to our markets, this consolidation allows us to achieve higher levels of synergy towards customer satisfaction.”

Dignitaries on hand for a ribbon-cutting included Belgian Consul General William De Baets, Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Hala Moddelmog, Gwinnett County Commission Chair Charlotte Nash and many others.

Barco’s location is situated within the Sugarloaf Community Improvement District. CIDs are entities through which property owners in an area agree to be taxed with the stipulation that funds go toward the common goal of improving government services and infrastructure in the defined area.

The Barco facility is just off Sugarloaf Parkway, around the corner from the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce.

The European company has more than 3,600 employees globally and last year posted revenues of 1.028 billion euros, about $1.15 billion.