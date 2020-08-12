Berlin-based HelloFresh Comes to Georgia as Meal Kit Demand Surges During Pandemic

HelloFresh SE, the publicly traded meal kit service based in Berlin, is setting up a distribution center in Newnan that will employ 750 people.

The Coweta County facility will be located at 510 International Park and is to span nearly 209,000 square feet, helping the German-owned firm deliver its HelloFresh and more budget-minded EveryPlate kits more quickly to customers in the region.

In 2019, HelloFresh delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in 13 (mostly European) countries, noting that its U.S. deliveries made it the No. 1 provider in a crowded market including the likes of Blue Apron, Home Chef, Freshly and others.

HelloFresh saw its sales and deliveries double in the second quarter of 2020 as the pandemic continued to depress restaurant dining, according to the company’s earnings report issued Aug. 11.

Quarterly revenues globally jumped to 972.1 million euros (about $1.14 billion), driving core profit of 153.1 million euros, or about $180.1 million. Europe grew even faster than the U.S., where active customers grew 47 percent to 1.98 million and meal deliveries nearly doubled to 63.9 million.

Newnan was one of two newly planned fulfillment facilities revealed in the earnings report. The other is in Nuneaton, United Kingdom. Combined, they will create 1,400 jobs.