Books 2017: Concept of Getting Through Giving Inspires Nonprofits

Book: Give and Take: Why Helping Others Drives Our Success

Author: Adam Grant

Review by: Miriam Bruns, former executive director of the Goethe-Zentrum in Atlanta.

Give and Take was recommended to me as a must-read for nonprofit executives that I read in 2017. The book distinguishes between three personality types: takers, matchers and givers. Among the three, Grant focuses mostly on the “givers.” He explains givers as those whose cost-benefit analysis is based on the ideal of putting others’ benefits first. Thus they help based on the outcome of a simple equation: “Whenever the benefits to others exceed to personal costs”.

Grant examines biographies of givers, using stories and case studies to show examples of people who have gotten ahead by focusing on helping others. Among those he highlights are sports personalities, entrepreneurs, financial advisers and teachers. He encourages his readers to follow the lead of these trailblazers, shifting their focus toward the ideal of giving in order to create a more meaningful impact. Grant explains that, contrary to common belief, givers actually might be better positioned for success than those who focus first on achieving success.

While reading this book, I reminisced about the amazing experiences I had during my time working in the nonprofit world in Atlanta. The biographies of givers reminded me of the many who contribute to the city’s cultural vibrancy without expecting a reward. Those who give their time, talent and treasure to advance a cause go beyond duty and arrive at generosity.

I see Give and Take as mandatory reading for nonprofit leaders. It’s inspirational and uplifting, using stories to remind us why we pursue charitable endeavors in the first place – giving so that others can get ahead. In every case study, you’ll recognize many a person around you who has selflessly given to the cause you care for in order to enhance its impact.