Book: Emil and the Detectives

Author: Erich Kästner

Reviewed by: Martin Richenhagen, retired CEO, AGCO Corp., with current board positions at PPG Industries, Linde PLC, Daimler Truck Holding AG and Stihl AG.

Emil and the Detectives became a cherished bonding experience with my oldest grandchild, Emil. Choosing this book allowed us to embark on a literary adventure, sharing in the excitement of Emil’s investigative journey.

As we delved into the pages, the narrative became a bridge between generations, weaving a connection that transcended the story itself. Witnessing Emil’s enthusiasm for the unfolding mystery added an extra layer of joy. It became more than just a book; it became a shared exploration, fostering a love for literature and strengthening our bond.

Emil, much like the book’s protagonist, exhibits keen curiosity and a natural inclination toward problem-solving. The parallels added depth to our discussions, drawing connections between the fictional world and the wonderful qualities I observe in my grandchild.

Emil and the Detectives, with its cultural exploration and global perspectives, enhanced my worldview and inspired Emil. The emphasis on collaboration across borders served as a valuable lesson about embracing diversity.

In today’s world, the book’s themes of collaboration, cultural understanding and diverse perspectives are more important than ever. It reminds us that, in the face of challenges, fostering open-mindedness and unity is essential.

In today’s world, the book’s themes of collaboration, cultural understanding and diverse perspectives are more important than ever. Martin richenhagen

Adding another layer of significance is that I had last read Emil and the Detectives as a child. Revisiting the story as an adult, alongside my grandchild, brought a profound sense of continuity and shared tradition to our reading sessions.

I recommend Emil and the Detectives to Global Atlanta readers with an international worldview. This book is not just a captivating mystery; it’s a vessel for shared moments, meaningful conversations, and a timeless journey that spans generations.

Editor’s notes: Global Atlanta will receive a 10 percent commission on any purchase of this book through the links on this page.

Each year, Global Atlanta asks influential readers and community leaders to review the most impactful book they read during the course of the year. This endeavor has continued annually since 2010.

See last year’s full list of books on BookShop here, and all 2022 reader picks here.

All books were chosen and reviews written independently, with only mild editing from our staff.