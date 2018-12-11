    • Books for Africa Launching African Union Partnership in January

    December 11, 2018 | Trevor Williams

    Brad Mattson, director of Atlanta operations, offers a tour for more than 100 Rotarians at the Books for Africa warehouse in west Atlanta.

    Books for Africa, which has sent more than 40 million books to the continent including many from a warehouse in Atlanta, has landed a partnership with the African Union, the multilateral body bringing together 55 nations. 

    The Minnesota-based organization will ship an inaugural container filled with 22,000 books to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January to coincide with the AU’s annual summit. It will be followed by subsequent contributions each year, according to an AU news release

    The shipment, worth an estimated $270,000, is part of an AU drive to promote literacy throughout the African continent. The books will be housed at the AU library, which is used by students, researchers and academics. 

    The African Union’s permanent representative to the United States, Arikana Chihombori-Quao, praised BFA at a gala dinner celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. 

    “Education through reading is pivotal to the key goals of the AU’s Agenda 2063 because it impacts all aspects of human endeavour. People in Africa, mostly the youth, will continue to benefit tremendously from the thousands of hard copy and audio books donated by Books for Africa, to whom we are very grateful,” Dr. Chihombori-Quao said in a statement. 

    And it’s not just physical books: Last year alone, BFA sent 123 e-readers and computers to Africa containing 283,000 digital books. That could be key in a continent with a young population that is fast adopting mobile technologies. 

    Learn more at www.booksforafrica.org.

    Global Atlanta

    For more than 20 years, Global Atlanta has been the only publication devoted to tracking Atlanta's rise as a center for international business, education and culture.

    The world is here.

    Join more than 11,000 readers getting the latest international business news each week

    By accessing GlobalAtlanta.com, you agree to the following Terms of Use.

    Review Our Privacy Policy