Brazilian Aircraft Giant Embraer to Land in Macon, Employing 100 at Maintenance Hub

Brazilian aircraft giant Embraer is setting up an operation to maintain and repair commercial jets in Macon, a move that will bring 100 jobs to the Middle Georgia city.

The company will occupy a hangar at Middle Georgia Regional Airport vacated late last year by HAECO, a Hong Kong-based firm that consolidated its maintenance operations elsewhere in the Southeast U.S.

Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services will invest $1.6 million in the facility and will have a payroll of $4.5 million per year. The three-year lease is also stacked with three one-year options, according to the Macon Bibb-County Industrial Development Authority, which announced the deal at a June 5 board meeting.

According to the Macon Telegraph, the move shows how local ties can facilitate global engagement. Tennessee-based Contour Aviation, which flies Embraer jets on charter flights and commercial routes like its Macon-Baltimore connection, made the introduction to the Brazilian firm, the newspaper wrote, citing Macon Mayor Robert Reichert.

Founded in 1969, Embraer is the world’s largest manufacturer of jets with fewer than 150 seats. The company says 8,000 Embraer planes delivered over five decades carry 145 million passengers per year, with one taking off every 10 seconds somewhere around the globe.

The Macon facility was chosen to service the ERJ and E-Jet families of twin-engine aircraft after an “exhaustive search,” Embraer Vice President Frank Stevens said in the release. Mr. Stevens couldn’t be immediately reached by phone.

“To have a company of Embraer’s quality and international reputation select Macon-Bibb and the Middle Georgia Regional Airport as its new site for heavy maintenance operations is a major win for our entire community,” industrial authority chair Robby Fountain said in the news release. Calls and emails to the industrial authority weren’t returned by the time of publication.

Aerospace is a major industry in Georgia, with nearly 100,000 people working across the state in nearly 500 companies conducing operations, manufacturing and work in the so-called Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, or MRO, sector.

With 30,000 MRO workers, Georgia ranks fourth among states in the sector. Delta TechOps has as major facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, while Middle Georgia is also home to the U.S. Air Force Air Logistics Complex in Warner Robins. Planes and their parts are Georgia’s largest export product, to the tune of $8.44 billion, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The state ranks No. 1 for aerospace manufacturing, according to a recent report by PwC.

Georgia is also no stranger to Brazilian investment. Pistol manufacturer Taurus Holdings recently broke ground ion a $22.5 million factory in Bainbridge, and the state is home to major Brazilian industrial investors like WEG and Embraco, as well as tech companies like Stefanini and Merchant e-Solutions, among many others.