Brazilian Chamber Names New Leadership

The Atlanta-based Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce Southeast has named a new chair and board of directors for 2018-19.

Danila Rizo Palmieri, who has served the chamber as director of operations for the past four years, is the new chairperson. Ms. Palmieri is also CEO of Connect Solutions LLC, a consultancy focused on global business and human resources.

Lucia Jennings, the chamber’s founder and long-time president, remains in that role.

Both said they plan to double down on the chamber’s role as a key connecting point between Brazil and the region. Brazil has faced a period of political uncertainty and economic pain, and exports from Georgia to the country have dropped from a peak of $1.4 billion in 2014 to $859 million last year.

But investment ties between Georgia and the country continue to grow as Brazilian companies look for an entree into the American market. The board of directors includes a representative of one recent investor, payment processor Merchant e-Solutions. Boasting even stronger representation on the board are the large Georgia firms with substantial operations there, like Novelis Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc. and KaMin LLC, which mines kaolin clay in the Amazon region.

The full board is as follows:

• Daniel Almeida, CFA, Director at Intercontinental Exchange



• Marcelo Bernal, President & CEO at Merchant e-Solutions



• Ney Corsino – SVP – Americas, President/CEO at Barco Inc.



• Rodrigo Dantas – Principal Southeast Advisory Leader for Atlanta at Ernst & Young



• Gabriele Miotto – MD, Plastic Surgeon, Emory Aesthetic Center



• Nelson Mikovenyi – Director, International Finance, Delta Air Lines, Inc.



• Julio Rivera – Sales Account Manager, Delta Air Lines, Inc.



• Danila Rizo Palmieri – CEO at Connect Solutions LLC



• Ron Slotin – Chief Marketing Officer at BrightWell Talent Solutions



• Edgar Acosta Chaparro Sukses – Director, Human Resources, Novelis



• Lucienne Zreik-Zaka – Attorney at Law



• Gustavo Zanette – Cost Account Analyst at KaMin LLC



• Paulo Wenceslau – Consultant at The Latin American Company



• Amanda Witt – Attorney at Law at Kilpatrick Townsend LLC

Visit www.baccse.org for more information.